Watch Foo Fighters return to Leeds Festival with a blistering headline set

Epic.

Foo Fighters returned to Leeds Festival this evening to perform their seventh headline slot at the event.

Dave Grohl was joined by his daughter Violet on stage in an emotional set which saw the Foo Fighters frontman reflecting on the band’s many appearances at the festival.

Violet Grohl has become a regular guest on stage at the band’s recent mini-European tour. News of her appearance at Leeds was confirmed by Dave in an interview with Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2 earlier today (August 23).

Whilst Grohl confirmed Violet would appear at Leeds, he said she would miss Reading Festival because she’s back at school on Monday. Grohl said: “My daughter is singing with us every night. It’s sad, but she’s going to have miss Reading as she’s got to go back to eighth grade. Her school starts on Monday.”

The Foos hit-filled opened with ‘Pretender’. One of the moments fans most enjoyed sharing afterwards was when a paraglider appeared in the backdrop to the festival during ‘Learn To Fly’ and when Grohl and co brought a Freddie Mercury lookalike from the audience onto the stage.

You can check out that moments and others with the footage, images and reaction from fans at the gig below.

Grohl recently revealed the band are planning “cool things” to celebrate their 25th anniversary next year, including a potential documentary series. He said: “We have so many crazy ideas right now. Next year is our 25th anniversary, that’s why we’re coming up with all these cool things to do.”

He added he’d been working on a TV documentary with his mother Virginia Grohl about her book From Cradle To Stage about rock stars and their mothers.

Grohl vowed: “We’ve just done an interview for one episode. Bring a hankie, you’ll cry five times.”

Foo Fighters set list will follow shortly