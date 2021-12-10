Watch footage from Kanye West and Drake’s huge LA concert

Kanye West and Drake have performed a huge concert in LA – watch footage from the moment below.

The two musicians held a 78,000 capacity gig at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum last night (December 9).

The pair, who have reconciled after a long-standing feud, walked out side by side at the start of the gig and were also seen praying together at one point.

The concert was a benefit held to free gang member Larry Hoover who is serving a life sentence for murder. At one point during the show, Drake referred to West – who is now officially known as Ye – as his “idol”.

Other highlights included a performance of ‘Gold Digger’ – the first time it’s been played live since 2016 and a duet between the pair on ‘Forever’.

You can that moment and footage from the concert here:

Kaye West setlist:



‘Ultralight Beam’

‘Praise God’

‘Jesus Walks’

‘All Falls Down’

‘Gold Digger’

‘Touch the Sky’

‘Stronger’

‘All of the Lights’

‘Black Skinhead’

‘All Day’

‘Mercy’

‘Good Life’

‘Flashing Lights’

‘Say You Will’

‘I Wonder’

‘Find Your Love’ (Drake Cover)

‘Runaway’

‘Can’t Tell Me Nothing’

Encore:

‘Hurricane’

‘Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1’

‘Niggas in Paris’

‘Bound 2’

‘Come to Life’

‘Forever’ Drake Cover (with Drake)

Drake setlist:

’24’ (Kanye West cover)

‘Wants and Needs’

‘No Friends in the Industry’

‘Life Is Good’ (Future cover)

‘IMY2’

‘Laugh Now Cry Later’

‘Girls Want Girls’

‘In the Bible’

‘Way 2 Sexy’

‘Knife Talk’

‘God’s Plan’

In a five star review of the show in LA, NME said: “After an hour of non-stop bangers (‘Stronger’!, ‘Black Skinhead’, ‘Runaway’!) and even more dry ice, Drake resurfaces during a frantic ‘Can’t Tell Me Nothing’. For his solo set proceedings become softer, smoother and somewhat more chill as he showcases his latest album, ‘Certified Lover Boy’, including the Right Said Fred re-rub ‘Way 2 Sexy’ and his strange lesbian-fetishising ‘Girls Want Girls’.

“Kanye taps back in for an explosive ‘Ni****s in Paris’ and ‘Bound 2’, before making like a minister and thanking Jesus for his sacrifice. But tonight it turns out that you don’t need to have faith in anything other than the power of two talents at the top of their respective games to have a near-religious experience. Here’s to making up with your enemies.”