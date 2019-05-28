Watch Franz Ferdinand debut new song ‘Black Tuesday’

Is LP 6 on the way?

Franz Ferdinand have performed a new track called ‘Black Tuesday’ – check out the fan-shot video below.

Read more: 50 Geeky Facts About Franz Ferdinand

The Scottish indie outfit released their fifth album, ‘Always Ascending’, in February 2018. In a four-star review NME described the LP as “an irresistible dedication to having a good time.”

During a show at North Music Festival in Porto last week, Alex Kapranos and co. offered fans a glimpse of what’s to follow. ‘Black Tuesday’ appeared early in the set, followed by the likes of ‘Do You Want To’, ‘Walk Away’, and ‘Lazy Boy’.

Opening with a simple shaker loop and guitar stabs, the song builds to a frantic climax with a sound leaning towards their mid-’00s efforts. “I’m not gonna change another black Tuesday,” sings Kapranos in the chorus.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“Is the old FF back?” one viewer commented, while others speculated over an impending studio release. Another fan added: “This song might put [Franz Ferdinand] back on the map, just like ‘Take Me Out’.”

Franz Ferdinand’s summer schedule includes performances at Boardmasters, Y-Not, and Benicassim festivals. They’ll be joined at the latter by the likes Kings Of Leon, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, George Ezra, Jess Glynne and Blossoms.

‘Always Ascending’ bagged a nomination for Scottish Album of the Year in 2018, but was beaten by Young Fathers’ Cocoa Sugar.