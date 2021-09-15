A new, full-length trailer for Steven Spielberg’s fresh take on West Side Story has been released.

The Disney film was originally supposed to hit theatres at the end of 2020, however was pushed back to December 10, 2021 due to the pandemic.

Now, the full-length trailer reveals more from Spielberg’s interpretation of the 1957 Broadway musical, including moments from its most famed songs.

Breakout actor Rachel Zegler is the central focus of the trailer, whose character Maria falls in love with Ansel Elgort’s Tony in 1950s New York.

Their relationship takes place against a street war instigated by sparring rival gangs the sharks and the jets.

Watch the trailer in full below.

Also starring are Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), and Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke).

“We’re not trying to recreate, frame for frame, the 1961 film. That film exists as this incredible piece of pop culture that everyone has seen and been affected by in some way,” Zegler told Town & Country.

“I don’t think any of us would ever try to recreate that,” she continued. “There are things to improve on and things to address. It’s such a cultural phenomenon, that film and the musical in general.”

Oscar-winner Rita Moreno, who starred in the original film, will also make a cameo. Upon the original announcement of this casting back in 2018, Moreno said in a statement, “Never in my wildest dreams did I see myself revisiting this seminal work.

“And to be asked by Steven Spielberg to participate is simply thrilling!”