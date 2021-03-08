Watch’s NME’s Girls To The Front International Women’s Day online show

Tune in from 8pm tonight (March 8) to watch NME’s Girls To The Front International Women’s Day online show, with appearances from Blu DeTiger, Olivia Dean, Orla Gartland and Miss Grit.

Initially created as a live event series that showcases female and non-binary artists as well as celebrating gigs as a safe place for all genders, in the past shows have featured performances from Poppy, AMA, Nasty Cherry, Tove Lo, The Japanese House, Beabadoobee, Dream Wife, GIRLI, GLOWIE, and Black Honey among others. Now for International Women’s Day 2021 we’re bringing Girls To The Front online.

The show will air at 8pm GMT and be available to watch here on NME.com (via the video above) or on the NME YouTube channel.

Rising Dublin singer-songwriter-producer Orla Gartland spoke to NME last week about why she wanted to be involved in NME’s Girls To The Front, and said: “Whether I realised it or not, my experience in music as an artist, song-writer and producer, it is through the lens of being a woman, and it’s easy to forget that sometimes; but then sometimes I’m in rooms or at gigs, and I do become very aware of it maybe for the wrong reasons.”

She added: “I think it’s important because in pre-Covid life when it came to festival stages, there obviously has been a conversation happening for a few years about festival headliners and making sure there’s diversity; but there’s also something great in just literally pushing the girls to the front and letting them be the main event.”

NME’s Girls to the Front International Women’s Day online will take place on 8 March 2021, at 8pm GMT. You can watch it above, or on the NME YouTube.