Watch the gripping new teaser for ‘His Dark Materials’ adaptation

The TV version of Philip Pullman's books will be aired on the BBC in the UK

A new teaser for the upcoming adaptation of His Dark Materials has been released – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The new series is a co-production between the BBC and HBO and will see Philip Pullman’s novels recreated for the small screen.

James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson, Dafne Keen, and Lin-Manuel Miranda have all been confirmed to appear in the show, and all can be seen in the new teaser. The new footage opens with McAvoy (who plays Lord Asriel) telling Keen (Lyra Belacqua): “You once asked me what evil was. There are things that you’re better off not understanding.” Watch the teaser below now.

According to an official synopsis, the show will follow orphan Lyra, who lives in a parallel universe, as she embarks on a quest to find her kidnapped friend and subsequently discovers an ominous plot involving kidnapped children.

There is currently no official release date for the programme, but it is expected to air at some point later this year. It has been confirmed to take the form of eight episodes, while production on a second season has already begun.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The new teaser follows a shorter clip that was shared by the BBC in February. In a statement from the network’s press office, Jane Tranter, Executive Producer for Bad Wolf, said: “We wanted fans to have a tiny glimpse of ‘His Dark Materials’. As with Lyra, there are many more worlds to discover as we start upon this epic journey.”