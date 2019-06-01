Watch John Barnes rap ‘Rapper’s Delight’ word for word to Liverpool fans in Madrid

The Liverpool and England legend is in Spain this weekend for the UEFA Champions League Final.

John Barnes has been busy entertaining Liverpool fans this weekend in Madrid, Spain, ahead of the club’s Champions League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Taking to the stage at the Liverpool fan park in Madrid earlier today (June 1), Barnes showed he’s still got the rap skills that made him a standout on New Order‘s 1989 track ‘World in Motion’.

Performing Liverpool FC favourite ‘Anfield Rap’, Barnes also offered up a rendition of the classic Sugarhill Gang record, ‘Rapper’s Delight’.

“If you only watch one video from Madrid today watch this… John Barnes is like no one else on earth,” BBC 5 Live’s Colin Murray tweeted, posting a video of Barnes rapping the classic hip-hop record.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Watch Barnes’ ‘Anfield Rap’ performance below:

Last year, John Barnes performed his rap from the classic New Order song ‘World In Motion’ on Celebrity Big Brother.

The former Liverpool and England forward participated in 2018’s series of Celebrity Big Brother after entering the house on January 5, 2018.

During a talent show task, Barnes performed his iconic rap from the New Order track – which was originally released back in 1990 to support England’s World Cup campaign that year – much to the delightful of his housemates.