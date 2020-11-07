Watch Kamala Harris call Joe Biden with news of the presidency

Kamala Harris has shared a video of her calling Joe Biden with news of the US presidency –scroll down to watch it now.

Biden was called as the next President of the United States earlier today (November 7) after days of vote counting finally saw him eclipse the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the race.

Read more: What a Joe Biden victory at the US election will mean for YOU

Harris, his running mate, will now become the first woman and the first woman of colour to be Vice President of the US.

Advertisement

Shortly after the race was called in Biden’s favour, Harris shared a video on her Twitter page of her calling the President-elect. Seen in jogging gear in the middle of a run, she told him: “We did it, we did it, Joe. You’re gonna be the next President of the United States.”

Watch the short video below now.

In a statement shared earlier today, Biden promised once again to be a President for all Americans, regardless of who they voted for. “It’s time for America to unite,” he said. “And to heal.”

Trump, meanwhile, has refused to accept the results, claiming the election is “far from over”. He announced plans to begin a prosecution case on Monday (November 9) to “ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated”.

Advertisement

Stars of the entertainment world have begun to react to the news of Biden’s victory online. “You just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen,” tweeted Lady Gaga.

“Nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House.”