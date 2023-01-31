Watch Kelly Clarkson cover The Arctic Monkeys ‘Do I Wanna Know’ on ‘Kellyoke’

Kelly Clarkson has covered Arctic Monkeys’ ‘Do I Wanna Know’ on the latest edition of her ‘Kellyoke’ segment. Watch the moment below.

The cover featured on the latest edition of The Kelly Clarkson show and was a faithful rendition of the original song, which was released by Arctic Monkeys in 2013 and taken from their album ‘AM’.

In recent weeks, Clarkson has been covering more indie rock tracks, including ones by Blink-182 and The Offspring.

Check out Clarkson’s take on the classic Arctic Monkeys’ song here:

Last week, Maya Jama shared her rendition of Arctic Monkeys‘ ‘When The Sun Goes Down’ on karaoke.

The Love Island host took to Instagram to share her take on the 2006 Number One hit, from the Sheffield band’s debut album ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’.

“They removed it off tik tok so I’m trying a ting here lol – this has beeeen my karaoke song,” she captioned the clip, which sees her using a hairbrush as a microphone and performing air guitar.

Meanwhile, Arctic Monkeys gave ‘The Car’ track ‘Big Ideas’ its tour debut at one of their gigs in Brisbane.

The band recently toured Australia and New Zealand, with headline shows booked between festivals, including Falls Festival and Lost Paradise.

In a five-star review of ‘The Car’, NME wrote of ‘Big Ideas’: “Though more sedate, [it] conjure[s] colourful scenic images of The Talented Mr Ripley and ’60s James Bond flicks, a clear contrast to the art-house black-and-white cinema of ‘TBH&C’.”

The record was also named NME’s Album Of The Year in 2022. Speaking to NME, drummer Matt Helders reflected on the record and its shift in sound. “I think, even if it’s been done subconsciously, we’ve definitely always tried to move in a different direction, while still picking up where we left off from the last record,” he said.

“Each album has given us the opportunity to do something else. I mean, ‘Humbug’, for example, was a particular turning point for us; we were like, ‘If we can get away with this, we can do anything’.”