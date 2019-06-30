Watch as Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus perform ‘Old Town Road’ in the middle of Miley Cyrus’ Glastonbury set

The viral hit was also followed up by a performance of the rapper's new single, 'Panini'

Miley Cyrus gave way for Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus to perform their mega hit ‘Old Town Road’ in the middle of her Glastonbury set today (June 30).

Stepping onto the stage following Kylie Minogue‘s afternoon legends slot, where the Australian pop star brought out Nick Cave and Chris Martin, Cyrus opened her set with a couple of collaborations with Mark Ronson, including a cover of Amy Winehouse’s ‘Back To Black’.

During the first half of her set, Cyrus mentioned that her dad was on the side of the stage. Glastonbury cameras also caught shots of Lil Nas X waiting in the wings. The pair later joined Cyrus on stage to perform the most dominating song of 2019: ‘Old Town Road’.

Watch the moment Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus joined Miley below:

After finishing ‘Old Town Road’, Billy Ray took a seat on the side of the stage and gave Lil Nas X the opportunity to have his solo Glastonbury moment, performing new single ‘Panini’ – see the clip below.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X has said that removing his hit ‘Old Town Road’ from the country music charts has made his success feel even more of an achievement.

The smash hit was removed by Billboard from its country music chart in March, with a statement saying ‘Old Town Road’ “doesn’t embrace enough elements of today’s country music” to qualify for its chart.