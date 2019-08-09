Watch Louis Theroux profess his love for Frank Ocean and Post Malone

"I don't feel bad about it. I like Post Malone. It is what it is"

Louis Theroux has professed his love for Frank Ocean and Post Malone in a new interview.

The cult documentary maker is never shy of sharing his musical obsessions, and recently revealed his favourite Elliott Smith song to mark what would have been the singer’s 50th birthday.

Theroux has now shared more of his musical favourites while taking on BBC Radio 6 Music’s 6 Questions interview.

Talking about his current musical obsessions, he said: “If I’m left to my own devices, I’ll find myself listening to Frank Ocean a lot. I’ve got this weird soft spot for Post Malone for some reason.

“I don’t feel bad about it. I like Post Malone. It is what it is.”

Going on to talk about the music currently on rotation in his house, he shouted out a host of rappers introduced to him by his children.

“At the moment I’m a hostage to a lot of the music played by my kids on the smart speaker at home,” he said. “A lot of it is rap, a lot of American rap, and also grime. So Stormzy, Skepta, Donae’o, Offset, Lil Pump, Rich The Kid. A lot of the American guys.

Speaking about the best gigs he’s ever been to, he referenced a White Stripes gig at London’s Alexandra Palace, saying “that was superb. I think that was the first time I kind of clicked with The White Stripes, so it was memorable for that.