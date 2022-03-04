Watch Matthew McConaughey do his ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ chant to football crowd

Matthew McConaughey has given a rendition of his Wolf of Wall Street chant to a football crowd in the US – you can watch the moment below.

McConaughey appeared in front of his hometown football club, Austin FC, earlier this week. McConaughey purchased shares in the club three years ago.

Taking inspiration from a scene in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street, McConaughey did his character’s motivational chant from the film, something the crowd joined in with.

Having worked up both the crowd and the team, the club went on to score the biggest win in their professional history, beating FC Cincinnati 5-0.

You can watch the moment here:

Back in February, McConaughey opened up about his frustration with the present state of party politics in the US.

Last year it was reported that McConaughey, a born-and-raised Texan, had been contacting influential people in Texas’ political circles as part of his “true consideration” for a gubernatorial run. The True Detective star stated in November that he would not run for Texas governor, however, despite being the leading candidate in a round of polls at the time.

In an interview with Fox News Digital published today (February 9), McConaughey spoke about his disillusionment with “blue or red flag pole” discourse, promoting a bipartisan approach.

The actor attributed a “loss of values” within “people on both sides of the aisle” to intense rivalry between Democrats and Republicans in the US, arguing that “their whole identities almost sometimes seems to be based on the invalidation of the other, instead of the validation of their own vision.”

“Now I know, and I think we all know that, in the long run, that’s not the way forward,” he added.

The governor election will take place on November 8, 2022. Some of last year’s head-to-head polls saw McConaughey eight points ahead of Republican incumbent governor Greg Abbott and 20 points ahead of Democratic rival Beto O’Rourke.