Watch a new film celebrating the 40th anniversary of Joy Division’s ‘Unknown Pleasures’

In honour of a seminal album.

A series of films celebrating Joy Division‘s ‘Unknown Pleasures’ are being released to mark the 40th anniversary of the album – watch the first of them below.

The much celebrated debut album was first released in June 1979, and contains tracks such as ‘She’s Lost Control’, ‘Shadowplay’ and ‘New Dawn Fades’.

The band’s visual coordinator, Warren Jackson, has commissioned 10 new film’s to be made – one for each track on the album – which will present what is described as a “filmic re-imagining of the music in 2019.”

Working with established artists and directors as well as a host of new filmmakers, the videos will be released over the course of 2019, beginning in June. All will be soundtracked by original Joy Division recordings.

The first video, I Remember Nothing, has now been released and stars actor Baltasar Breki Samper, who appears in acclaimed drama Chernobyl. It is directed by Helgi and Hörður, who have previously worked with both Sigur Ros and Yoko Ono. You can watch it here.

Meanwhile, it was announced last month that the band’s debut album will receive a special edition re-release to celebrate its anniversary.

A limited edition version of ‘Unknown Pleasures’ is set to be released on June 14 as part of the album’s 40th anniversary celebrations. The release will include an LP – which will be pressed on 180g ruby red vinyl “with an alternative white sleeve resembling the original design idea” – and a new ‘Unknown Pleasures’ white T-shirt. The bundle will cost £34.99, and can be pre-ordered now.

‘Unknown Pleasures’ will also be played in full along with Joy Division’s other album, ‘Closer’, at a pair of special gigs put on by Peter Hook next year.

Hook, who played bass in Joy Division during their four years together, is putting on the two shows with his band, Peter Hook & the Light – who themselves will celebrate ten years together in 2020.