Watch new Iggy Pop video ‘Run Like A Villain’ ahead of ‘Zombie Birdhouse’ reissue

Iggy Pop has released a new video for his song ‘Run Like A Villain’, which is set to appear on the forthcoming reissue of his long-lost album, ‘Zombie Birdhouse’.

The video for the Godfather of punk’s latest release is animated by Polish visual artist Marta Kacprzak of Motion Picture Stories and follows the release of ‘The Villagers’ / ‘Pain and Suffering’ for this year’s Record Store Day.

‘Run Like A Villain’ is taken from the reissue of Iggy’s ‘Zombie Birdhouse’, which is due out on June 28. The album is a “heady concoction of drones, Afrobeats and freeform lyrics,” according to its press release. “The album was Iggy’s 6th solo studio album and represents him at his freewheeling best.”

It will be released on vinyl and CD officially for the first time since the original Chris Stein produced release on Animal Records in 1982.

Watch the video for ‘Run Like A Villain’ below:

The upcoming reissue of ‘Zombie Birdhouse’ has been remastered by Paschal Byrne at The Audio Archive, London. It contains sleeve notes by Irvine Welsh along with rare, original photographs by Esther Friedman.

‘Zombie Birdhouse’ also contains a previously unreleased version of ‘Pain and Suffering’, which features backing vocals from Blondie’s Debbie Harry. Originally recorded for animated feature film Rock & Rule, which saw Iggy provide the voice of the Monster From Another Dimension and Harry the voice for the character Angel, it never surfaced because the film’s soundtrack was never released.

Out June 28, take a look at the ‘Zombie Birdhouse’ tracklisting below:

‘Run Like A Villain

‘The Villagers

‘Angry Hills

‘Life of Work

‘The Ballad Of Cookie McBride’

‘Ordinary Bummer’

‘Eat Or Be Eaten’

‘Bulldozer’

‘Platonic’

‘The Horse Song’

‘Watching The News’

‘Street Crazies’

‘Pain and Suffering’ (Bonus Track)

You can pre-order the album here.

Meanwhile, Iggy Pop has announced that he is releasing a new collection of lyrics this autumn.

The book, called ‘Til Wrong Feels Right, will feature lyrics from over 100 of Iggy Pop’s songs together with photos, memorabilia, never-before-seen notes and essays penned by Iggy himself.