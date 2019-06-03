Watch the new ‘Lion King’ trailer and hear Beyoncé for the first time as Nala

It's the first time we've heard Bey in the live-action remake

A new trailer for the upcoming new Disney Lion King film has been released in which Beyoncé can be heard in her role as Nala for the first time.

The Lion King has been remade 25 years after Disney’s 1994 animated original, with the new film being given the CGI treatment. Jon Favreau, the filmmaker behind the similarly photorealistic The Jungle Book, is directing.

The first trailer for the remake quickly became the most-viewed Disney trailer debut of all time late last year.

Beyoncé stars alongside Donald Glover, John Oliver, Seth Rogen, Eric André, Billy Eichner, and James Earl Jones in the film, which is released on July 19. You can view the latest trailer here:

Ahead of the trailer’s release, Bey also appeared at her mother’s annual Wearable Art Gala project yesterday (June 2) wearing a Lion-King inspired outfit. The theme of the event was ‘A Journey to the Pride Lands.’

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Last year, Elton John confirmed that he was working on the soundtrack for the new film alongside collaborator Tim Rice, who worked with John on the soundtrack to the 1994 original.

Speaking to The Sun, John confirmed that he and Rice were working on a new song for the film’s end credits and that they were both hoping to work with Beyoncé on the song. John and Rice earned a Best Song Oscar for their work on the original.

John said: “They need to have a new end credits song. There’s going to be four of our songs in the film, from the original: ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’, ‘Hakuna Matata’, ‘I Just Can’t Wait To Be King’ and ‘Circle of Life’.

“And then there will be an end, closing song, and we’ve been speaking to Beyoncé’s people and hopefully Tim and I and her can cook up something.

“That’s going out in 2019 as well. And it will be great to work with her. So we will see.”