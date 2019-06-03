The film is coming to Netflix this June

The first trailer has been released for Martin Scorsese’s upcoming documentary about Bob Dylan’s famed ‘Rolling Thunder Revue’ tour. Check it out on NME first trailer below.

Titled Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese, the film has been described as “part documentary, part concert film part fever dream” and will be released via Netflix this month on June 12.

The tour, which took place between 1975-76, saw Dylan collaborating with artists including a range of artists including Joan Baez, Mick Ronson and T-Bone Burnett. The film will feature an on-camera interview with Dylan – his first in a decade – as well as newly restored footage that had been “abandoned for decades.”

Featuring interviews with Joan Baez, Rubin ‘Hurricane’ Carter, Sam Shephard and Allen Ginsberg, the film promises to “capture the troubled spirit of America in 1975 and the joyous music that Dylan performed during the fall of that year.”

A companion 14-CD box set will also be released to mark the film’s release in June, with ‘The Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings’ collection now available to pre-order on Dylan’s official website.