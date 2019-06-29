Watch Paul McCartney and Steven Tyler cover The Beatles’ ‘Helter Skelter”

It happened during McCartney's tour stop in Las Vegas.

Paul McCartney and Steven Tyler teamed up last night to perform a special rendition of The Beatles‘ ‘Helter Skelter’.

McCartney is currently on tour across North America in support of last year’s ‘Egypt Station’, and last night (June 28) he brought out the Aerosmith frontman in Las Vegas to help him sing The Beatles’ hard rock anthem.

No stranger to the tune, Tyler and Aerosmith have been performing ‘Helter Skelter’ as part of their set on and off for many years – but this might be the first time the pair have sung it together.

Watch the video below:

