'Boredom' causes excitement at Brixton

Tyler, The Creator has brought Rex Orange County onstage at Tyler’s Brixton Academy to perform their collaboration ‘Boredom’.

Tyler was playing at Brixton on Wednesday (September 18) in support of new album ‘IGOR’, which reached No 1 in the US in July. It was the third of three shows at the venue, the only headline UK shows so far for the album.

‘Boredom’ originally features on Tyler, The Creator’s 2017 album ‘Flower Boy’. It also features Anna Of The North as well as Rex Orange County.

Tyler is already set to resume his US tour, with a show tomorrow (September 21) in Maryland and a gig in Ohio on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Rex Orange County announced his new album ‘Pony’ yesterday as well as a major UK tour in November.

Out on October 25, ‘Pony’ is the Surrey singer’s third album, following 2017’s ‘Apricot Princess’ and the previous year’s ‘Bcos U Will Never B Free’.

The tracklisting of ‘Pony’ is: ’10/10′; ‘Always’; ‘Laser Lights’; ‘Face To Face’; ‘Stressed Out’; ‘Never Had The Balls’; ‘Pluto Projector’; ‘Every Way’; ‘It Gets Better’; ‘It’s Not The Same Anymore’.

’10/10′ was released as a single shortly before the album and tour announcement.

Rex Orange County will play at:

November

13 – Birmingham O2 Academy

17 – Manchester O2 Apollo

20 – Dublin Olympia Theatre

24 – Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

26-27 – Brixton O2 Academy