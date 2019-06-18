Watch Robyn dance on her own in her ‘Ever Again’ music video

Another beautiful 'Honey' visual

Robyn has released a sensual new video for ‘Ever Again’, the closing track of her latest studio album, ‘Honey.’

In the visual, which arrived yesterday (June 17), the pop star stands alone in “a dreamy place, somewhere undefined, somewhere in my unconsciousness”, she explained in a statement. Standing alone at a microphone, surrounded by fragmented marble statues that evoke Greek mythology, she sings as she slowly strips off her silk blouse – a custom Louis Vuitton creation, Vogue reports.

Her dance moves at times allude to her video for ‘Call Your Girlfriend’. Watch the video, which was directed by Colin Solal Cardo, here:

This is the latest video to come from ‘Honey’, which Robyn released last year. It follows recent visuals for ‘Between The Lines’ and ‘Send To Robin Immediately’.

“From an artist who conjures up so many lofty titles – pop genius being one of them – this is a record that takes an altogether different tack to cut through to the raw, complex tangle of emotion”, NME said of ‘Honey’, which was the Swedish artist’s first album in eight years.

Robyn is currently on tour in Europe, after which she will perform in North America.