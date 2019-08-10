Watch as Royal Blood duet with their dads on stage in Southampton

The band's first UK show in over a year was a family affair

Royal Blood kicked off their intimate UK summer tour last night, and during the set they brought out their dads for a duet.

The Brighton duo – comprised of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher – hadn’t played live in the UK since June 2018 until last night (August 9), where they began the UK leg of their European tour at O2 Guildhall, Southampton.

During the set, the duo were joined on stage by their dads for a duet. While David Thatcher manned a gong, Bob Kerr stole the spotlight when he went off into a trumpet solo.

“Tonight we shared the stage with our Dads,” Royal Blood posted on Instagram. “It was such a powerful experience and one of the most magical shows we have ever played! Family is everything. Here’s to David Thatcher for owning that Gong and Bob Kerr for a savage trumpet solo.”

See the band’s post below:

One concert-goer captured footage of Mike’s dad performing his trumpet solo. “Beautiful moment when Mike’s dad joined @royalblooduk on stage,” they said. “What an amazing performance.”

Take a look at Bob Kerr’s trumpet solo below:

Including sets at Reading & Leeds Festival at the end of August, where they will perform on the Main Stage, just before The 1975 headline, take a look at the remaining dates on Royal Blood’s European tour below:

AUGUST, 2019

10 – Newport Centre, Newport

12 – Caird Hall, Dundee

13 – Rock City, Nottingham

14 – Winter Gardens, Margate

16 – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands, Lowlands Festival

17 – Hasselt, Belgium, Pukkelpop

18 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg, Den Atelier

20 – Lausanne, Switzerland, Les Docks

21 – Zurich, Switzerland, Zurich Openair

23 – Reading, UK, Reading Festival

24 – Leeds, UK, Leeds Festival

25 – Paris, France, Rock en Seine

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with NME, Royal Blood explained that with their new live shows they need “to be spontaneous and interact with the crowd.”

Asked if the new shows are just about getting back in the saddle after being away for so long, Mike Kerr replied: “Yeah. We’re a pretty well-oiled machine so it doesn’t take us long to get back in the game but it’s nice to be playing these songs again. Sometimes there’s a fear of the old songs feeling stale to us but they’re still just so fun. Even some of the classics that we’ve played for nearly five years still hold up.

“Our shows depend on the audience so there’s only so much rehearsing we can do. We need to be spontaneous and interact with the crowd. We’re pumped and we’re ready.”