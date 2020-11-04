Watch Royce Da 5’9” perform for voters at the polls in Detroit

Royce Da 5’9″ turned up at the US election polls in Detroit, Michigan yesterday to perform for voters waiting in line.

The rapper, who released his latest album ‘The Allegory’ in February, joined in with Election Defenders’ #JoyToThePolls campaign, which set out to provide entertainment to those who’d headed out to vote yesterday (November 3).

Footage has since emerged of Royce performing in his hometown while wearing a protective face mask. He’s seen rapping in front of a #JoyToThePolls truck that had been adorned with colourful decorations and slogans, such as “Honk if you voted”.

You can check out the clip below.

In Michigan, @Royceda59 shows up to the polls to keep voters energized. He's even rapping with a mask on. 7,716 died from COVID19 in the state. @JoyToThePolls pic.twitter.com/llAjXmLbOo — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) November 4, 2020

hold onto your butts pic.twitter.com/rPESk2ByYV — Detroit Free Press (@freep) November 4, 2020

At the time of writing, it is neck-and-neck between Donald Trump and Joe Biden securing victory in Michigan. Trump currently has 49.3% of votes in the state, while his Democratic rival has 49.1%.

This comes after Arcade Fire, Busta Rhymes and Patti Smith all contributed to the non-partisan #JoyToThePolls campaign.

Trump is narrowly losing to Biden overall, having received 213 electoral votes to Biden’s 224 so far. However, the current POTUS has scooped victory in key states including Texas and Florida.

It is expected that it could take until Friday (November 6) for a final election result to be confirmed.

As the results continue to flood in, the likes of Cardi B and Halsey have responded to Trump prematurely declaring victory over Biden. “Trump is basically just skewing logic anyway he can at this point,” the latter wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Radiohead’s Thom Yorke has described the current POTUS and his supporters as being “utterly bereft of moral authority”.