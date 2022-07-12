Watch Sam Fender lead “fuck the Tories” chant at TRNSMT Festival 2022

Sam Fender led a chant of “Fuck The Tories” at this year’s TRNSMT Festival – you can watch footage of the moment below.

In the video, Fender can be seen leading the chant with the crowd joining in alongside him during his performance at the Glasgow festival last Friday (July 8).

Previously, Fender has been outspoken about his dislike of Conservative leadership.

Speaking to NME for a Big Read last year, Fender said he could never vote for the party, despite seeing voters from the north switching allegiance in the last general election.

“The polarity between the left and the right has me feeling like I have no identity,” Fender told NME. “I’m obviously left-wing, but you lose hope don’t you? Left-wing politics has lost its main votership; it doesn’t look after working-class people the way that it used to. Blyth Valley voted Tory just north of here. Now, that is saying something! We’re in dire straits when a fucking shipbuilding town is voting for the Tories – it’s like foxes voting for the hunter.”

He continued: “I’m like, ‘What the fuck is going on?’ I understand it, though. I’d never vote for the bastards because I fucking hate them and I know what they’re up to, but I get why people don’t feel any allegiance to left-wing politics when they’re working-class.”

You can watch the moment at TRNSMT with Fender here:

Fender’s chant came a day after Boris Johnson resigned as Prime Minister.

The PM announced his resignation outside Number 10 Downing Street after almost three years in power.

His resignation came in the wake of the departure of the former Health Secretary Sajid Javid and the former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and the resignations of over 50 MPs.

He confirmed the process to appoint a new leader will now begin, with a timetable to be set out this week. It is not clear exactly, however, when he will leave Number 10 for the final time.

Reacting to the news, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer wrote on Twitter that “it was good news for the country that Boris Johnson has resigned as Prime Minister”.

Figures from the worlds of music and entertainment have also been sharing their reactions, with Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander tweeting: “Very glad to see Boris go now I’d like all the Conservatives to go next.”

Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess, meanwhile, retweeted Johnson’s post from January 2020 that read: “This is going to be a fantastic year for Britain.” He captioned it: “Yep.”