Watch Sports Team perform ‘Stations Of The Cross’ at The Oval in London

Sports Team have shared a live performance of ‘Stations Of The Cross’ which was recorded at The Oval in London – check out the video below.

The six-piece group are seen playing the ‘Deep Down Happy’ cut on a stage situated in the centre of the iconic Kennington cricket ground, where they also filmed a live video for their single ‘Camel Crew’.

In July, Sports Team shared an image from the shoot on social media. “First band to play The Oval since The Who in ’72,” they wrote. “Same vibe.”

The group are set to embark on a UK and Ireland tour in April 2021, which will conclude with a show at London’s Brixton Academy. Check out the full schedule below.



April

20 – Dublin, The Grand Social

22 – Leeds, Leeds University Stylus

23 – Manchester, The Albert Hall

25 – Nottingham, Rock City

26 – Glasgow, SWG3

28 – Bristol, SWX Bristol

29 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Meanwhile, Sport’s Team’s debut album is in the running for this year’s Mercury Prize, the winner of which will be revealed on The One Show next Thursday (September 24).

“I’d rather win The Mercury Prize than anything else,” Sports Team’s lead singer Alex Rice told NME of the prestigious nod. “It’s just bigger than anything else. It does feel like recognition from people just like us, who are obsessed with music, which is incredible.”

Yesterday, the band attempted to beat Pete Doherty’s time in the breakfast challenge at Margate’s Dalby Café. Guitarist Henry Young soon admitted defeat, however, with his effort being deemed a “flop”.