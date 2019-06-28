Watch Stormzy duet with Chris Martin on ‘Blinded By Your Grace Pt.1’ at Glastonbury

The Coldplay frontman sang and accompanied Stormzy on the piano.

During his headline slot at Glastonbury tonight, Stormzy brought out Coldplay‘s Chris Martin to duet on ‘Blinded By Your Grace Pt.1’.

Stormzy took to the Pyramid Stage tonight (June 28) as the first British rapper to ever headline the festival. Earlier today he tweeted that he was “overwhelmed with emotions” about being the first black British artist to top the bill.

He wrote: “I am the first black British artist to headline Glastonbury. At 25 years old I am the second youngest solo act to ever headline Glastonbury, the youngest being a 24 year old David Bowie in 1971. I’m overwhelmed with emotions, this is the most surreal feeling I’ve ever experienced.”

During his explosive set he brought out Coldplay’s Chris Martin to duet on his track ‘Blinded By Your Grace Pt.1’, taken from his Brit Award-winning album ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’.

Watch a clip from the performance below:

Ahead of his Glastonbury performance, Stormzy had hit back at doubters over his ability to headline the festival. He told BBC Radio 1 Xtra: “There were so many doubters being like, ‘Oh, he hasn’t had a No 1 song’, or, ‘Oh, he’s got one album out, he’s not ready.’ I’m there because I’m a serious musician.”

The single is produced by MJ Cole and Jimmy Napes, who co-wrote the track with Stormzy, and it includes vocals by the UK-based choir LJ Singers.