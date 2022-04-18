Watch the action-packed new trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

The new action-packed trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder has arrived – check it out below.

The Marvel film, which arrives on July 8, will see Chris Hemsworth return once more as the Nordic god of thunder.

It shows Thor walking away from being a warrior after Avengers: Endgame and seems to pick up from the end of where that film left us. Thor appears to be travelling with the Guardians of the Galaxy who we also see in the trailer.

At one point early in the trailer, Thor announces that his “superhero-ing days are over.”

Elsewhere, there’s a brief glimpse of Tessa Thompson returning as Valkyrie and we see a first look image of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster with Thor’s hammer.

Watch the trailer here:

Meanwhile, Taika Waititi has called the upcoming movie the “craziest” film he’s ever made.

Speaking to Empire about the forthcoming film, the director said: “Well, just between (me and) you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy shit in my life. I’ve lived, like, 10 lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done.”

He continued: “It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? ‘These people.’ What are you going to call it? ‘Love And Thunder.’ I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

Of what fans can expect from the film, Waititi said there will be “far more emotion”, “a lot more love” and “a lot more thunder and a lot more Thor”.

In March, it was confirmed that Russell Crowe would appear in Love And Thunder, after producers had reportedly hoped to keep his casting under wraps.

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth – who has played Thor since 2011 – has confirmed his plans with Marvel after Love And Thunder. In an interview last year, the actor said he intended to keep playing the character.

“I am not going into any retirement period,” he said. “Thor is way too young for that. He’s only 1,500 years old.”