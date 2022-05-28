Watch the first trailer for new ‘Star Wars’ spin-off, ‘Andor’

A teaser trailer has been released for new Star Wars spin-off series, Andor – watch it below.

On Thursday (May 26), Disney kicked off ‘Star Wars Celebration’, its four-day fan event in Anaheim, California, unveiling a number of teaser trailers, release dates, casting announcements and more.

Among the announcements was the first trailer for the Andor, a 12-episode series that acts as a prequel to 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Set five years ahead of the events of Rogue One, in which Andor (played by Diego Luna) and Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) led a group of rebels on a mission to steal the plans of the original Death Star, Andor will explore Cassian’s backstory as he starts his journey toward becoming a rebel hero.

The series will “explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.”

Check out the teaser for Andor below:

Due to land on Disney+ with a two-episode premiere on August 31, Luna will star alongside Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller. Even though it’s not yet been released, it’s already been announced that a second series will begin filming at the end of the year.

Created by showrunner Tony Gilroy, the series will be executive produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Michelle Rejwan.

Elsewhere during ‘Star Wars Celebration’, the first image of Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5 was released.

The actor made a surprise appearance at the fan event, sharing the photo and saying that he’s “very proud of the movie that we made”.

After Steven Spielberg stepped down as director in 2020, James Mangold (Logan) was recruited to helm the fifth instalment of the franchise. Filming on the project wrapped in February this year.

This is the first instalment not to be directed by Spielberg, who serves as a producer. It’s also the first time that George Lucas hasn’t contributed to the story, although Williams will be back to compose the score.