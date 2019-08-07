Beautiful

Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry joined The National for a performance of Frightened Rabbit‘s ‘My Backwards Walk’ last night. Check out fan-shot footage below.

The Ohio outfit were playing a show in Chvrches’ hometown of Glasgow yesterday evening (August 6) as part of the city’s Summer Nights at the Bandstand festival. A second performance from The National will also take place tonight.

During last night’s gig, Matt Berninger and co welcomed Mayberry to join them on the song from ‘The Midnight Organ Fight’ in tribute to Scott Hutchison. Mayberry joined The National’s other backing singers, lending her vocals to the emotional cover as rain fell on the crowd.

Meanwhile, Mayberry recently collaborated with The National’s Aaron Dessner on ‘The Midnight Organ Fight’ covers album. “I loved [the record] and all of Aaron’s work so it seemed like a good match,” the singer told NME of her contribution to the project.

“Aaron’s arrangement really maintained the original emotion of the song [‘Who’d You Kill Now’], which I think is important. Paying homage to a great album rather than trying to re-do it.”

Mayberry previously joined forces with The National’s Matt Berninger on their 2018 single, ‘My Enemy‘. The frontman later performed with the synth-pop trio live at Austin City Limits.

Meanwhile, Lewis Capaldi recently auctioned-off his TRNSMT festival Chewbacca mask in aid of Frightened Rabbit‘s charity Tiny Changes. Having bought the mask, singer Paolo Nutini then raffled it off for the cause.