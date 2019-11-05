Watch Timothée Chalamet make surprise live appearance with Kid Cudi

The actor took on a 'Man On The Moon' track at last weekend's show

Kid Cudi was joined onstage by Timothée Chalamet during a live performance in California over the weekend. Check out footage below.

The actor, who stars in the recently released The King, made a surprise appearance during Cudi’s headline set at Long Beach’s ComplexCon event on Saturday night (November 2).

As Vulture reports, the 23-year-old took to the stage to deliver Common’s narration from ‘Man On The Moon’ track, ‘In My Dreams (Cudder Anthem)’. Pusha-T then joined Cudi to perform ‘Feel the Love’ from ‘Kids See Ghosts‘ as Chalamet danced in the background.

This comes after Chalamet – known to be a longtime Kid Cudi fan – was named by the rapper on Twitter as his “favourite artist” in 2018. Responding to the high praise, the actor tweeted: “UHMMM OKAY STRIKE ME THE FUCK DOWN.”

Back in January of this year, the star joined in on Cudi’s 35th birthday celebrations along with Kanye, Kim Kardashian, and Pete Davidson. “Love how Timothee publicly gushed about Kid Cudi in interviews and now he gets invited to his birthday parties,” said one fan of the pair’s friendship.

Kid Cudi, meanwhile, has revealed that he’s planning a follow-up to his collaborative record with Kanye West, ‘Kids See Ghosts‘. He said in a recent interview that “there will definitely be more” albums on the way.

In other news, G-Eazy has explained how Kid Cudi helped him settle his feud with Machine Gun Kelly.