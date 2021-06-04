‘Wedding Crashers 2’ is reportedly on the way

The original cast of The Wedding Crashers are reportedly reprising their roles for a sequel.

According to a report in industry paper Production Weekly, Wedding Crashers 2 is in development with HBO Max.

As the report states, the shoot for the new movie is set to begin in August 2021 in Puerto Rico.

Rumours of a sequel to the 2005 comedy have been circulating since its release. In 2016, studio New Line confirmed there was a new film in the works, though no further updates followed.

In June 2020, Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams teased that a Wedding Crashers sequel could be on the way. Vince Vaughn confirmed in November of the same year that discussions had been underway.

“Owen [Wilson] and I and the director of Crashers have been talking for the first time seriously [about] a sequel to that movie,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “So there has been an idea that is pretty good. So we are talking about that in the early stages.”

Isla Fisher added to the conversation a month later. In an interview with Australian show Today Extra, as reported by Canoe, the actor said: “I would 100% be down [for it]. I think there’s a ton of comedy to be mined in that set-up.”

She added: “Those two [Vaughn and Wilson] have such great natural chemistry. They riffed so well together.”

It has not been confirmed if Ferrell, Bradley Cooper, Christopher Walken or Jane Seymour will also reprise their roles for the film.

Vaughan will next be seen on screen in body swap horror Freaky, which arrives in the UK on July 2nd.

Wilson will be taking to the small screen for Marvel’s Loki, which comes to Disney+ on June 9.