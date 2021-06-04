‘What We Do In The Shadows’ season three confirms US release date

A third season of What We Do In The Shadows, the spin-off show from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi‘s feature film, has been confirmed.

The third season will premiere with the first two of its ten episodes on Thursday, September 2 on FX. It will stream the next day via FX on Hulu.

The show follows the nocturnal exploits of vampires Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch).

Advertisement

At the end of the show’s second season, it was revealed to the housemates that their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), is a vampire killer.

In season three, the Staten Island-based vampires are elevated to a new level of power, and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended.

A tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults and ex-girlfriends will also be included in the mix.

“We’re picking up right where we left off, that’s for sure,” Harvey Guillén, who plays Guillermo, told Digital Spy.

“But what’s to be done with this scenario? What’s to be done with someone who has shown their true colours, but also has shown their loyalty, and loyalty to the people who survive?”

Advertisement

As part a the virtual Paley Fest panel in March, showrunner/executive producer Paul Simms and executive producer Stefani Robinson teased a new addition to the season who is “someone we all know and love.”

It is yet to be confirmed if Craig Robinson as Claude, leader of the amateur vampire hunting group, and Mark Hamill as Jim the Vampire, will return for the third season.

A UK release date for the third season of What We Do In The Shadows is yet to be announced.