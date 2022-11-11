When is ‘Black Panther 3’ out in cinemas?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to be released in cinemas around the world today (November 11) and anticipation is high.

The movie arrives more than two years after original franchise star Chadwick Boseman died at the age of 43 following a prolonged battle against colon cancer. Plans for the sequel to Ryan Coogler’s record-breaking box office success Black Panther had to be changed dramatically due to Boseman’s absence.

This week, the first reviews for Wakanda Forever were posted when the embargo lifted on November 8. Critics praised the film for its strong performances and deft tackling of sensitive themes such as trauma and grief; while NME‘s James Mottram called it “a fitting tribute to Chadwick Boseman.”

When will Black Panther 3 come out in cinemas?

There are currently no confirmed plans for a third film in the series, as Disney waits to see how Wakanda Forever performs at the box office. However, in a recent interview with Collider, Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore revealed that there are “ideas we’ve floated around” about how the Black Panther story could continue.

“We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan Coogler’s really interested to see how the film plays before we decide [on making another film],” said Moore. “There are certainly ideas we’ve floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we’re a bit superstitious in that way. We don’t want to count our chickens, because you never know what’s going to happen.”

Separately, director Ryan Coogler said that the thought of returning to the superhero genre hadn’t come up yet.

“When it comes to writing and directing… I’ve kind of got to do what is in front of me and be singular,” he said. “When it comes to producing, I’m more geared up to be able to do multiple things. And to plan things, I’ve got a great production company and fantastic collaborators that can help move things along. But when it comes to writing, and in this case, co-writing and directing, I’ve got to finish what’s in front of me and then think of all that is happening after that.”