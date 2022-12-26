Netflix’s hit rom-com Emily In Paris sees Lily Collin’s Emily Cooper deal with love triangles, culture clashes and not being able to speak a word of the local language.

Created by Darren Star, Emily In Paris originally premiered in October 2020 with a second season following in December 2021. Season three aired earlier this month (December 21).

“One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life,” reads the synopsis for the third season. “Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.”

Advertisement

Emily In Paris also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Emily’s boss Sylvie, Ashley Park as aspiring singer Mindy Chen and Lucas Bravo as love interest Gabriel. The third season of Emily In Paris also stars Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, William Abadie and Lucien Laviscount.

Will there be a fourth season of Emily In Paris?

Season four of Emily In Paris was confirmed alongside season three back in January 2022. While there’s no official release date, the previous two seasons have hit Netflix in December.

Emily in Paris has been renewed for Season 3 — and Season 4! 🍾 pic.twitter.com/3zqj36vmnO — Netflix (@netflix) January 10, 2022

Lily Collins has described the season three finale of Emily In Paris as “the ultimate cliffhanger yet again” that will leave viewers “guessing” about what comes next.

It will “make you wish there was a season four right away,” she added.

Advertisement

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, creator Darren Star revealed they won’t start writing the new season of Emily In Paris until the new year.

“There’s a lot of forks in the road for all these characters at the end of season three and a lot of complications for everyone,” he continued. “So I think that with season four, we have a lot of questions to answer. I think the show is always about just finding ways to get deeper into the lives of all the characters, and I think we’re gonna be able to do that in an even bigger way for season four.”

He went on to say that “we don’t have an end in sight [for Emily In Paris] at the moment.”