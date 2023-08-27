When we think of the wealthiest actors in the world, there are a few names that instantly spring to mind. However, you may be surprised to the learn that those at the very top of the rich list aren’t exactly blockbuster stars.

The likes of Dwayne Johnson and Tom Cruise may be two of the highest earners in the industry from their film output alone, but when it comes to overall net worth, there a few stars who sit significantly higher.

So, who is the richest actor in the world? See below for a list of the 20 highest earners within the industry.

Who is the richest actor in the world?

Advertisement

With a whopping net worth of $3billion (£2.38billion), The Lost Boys star Jami Gertz is the richest actor in the world.

Gertz is also known for films such as Crossroads, Less Than Zero, and Quicksilver, as well as the ’80s TV show Square Pegs, 1996’s Twister, the CBS sitcom Still Standing, and the ABC sitcom The Neighbours.

Along with her husband Tony Ressler (who is a billionaire investor), she is a part-owner of the NBA team Atlanta Hawks. The couple also own a minority stake in the Milwaukee Brewers.

With a net worth of $1billion (£795million), the second richest actor in the world is Tyler Perry. At third is Seinfeld star Jerry Seinfeld with $950million (£755million), while Dwayne Johnson comes in at fourth with $800million (£640million).

You can find the 20 richest actors in the world below.

Jami Gertz (Net Worth: $3 Billion) Tyler Perry (Net Worth: $1 Billion) Jerry Seinfeld (Net Worth: $950 Million) Dwayne Johnson (Net Worth: $800 Million) Shahrukh Khan (Net Worth: $715 Million) Tom Cruise (Net Worth: $570 Million) George Clooney (Net Worth: $550 Million) Robert De Niro (Net Worth: $500 Million) Amitabh Bachchan (Net Worth: $455 Million) Mel Gibson (Net Worth: $425 Million) Adam Sandler (Net Worth: $420 Million) Kevin Hart (Net Worth: $450 Million) Arnold Schwarzenegger (Net Worth: $450 Million) Ryan Seacrest (Net Worth: $450 Million) Jack Nicholson (Net Worth: $400 Million) Tom Hanks (Net Worth: $400 Million) Larry David (Net Worth: $400 Million) Bill Cosby (Net Worth: $400 Million) Jackie Chan (Net Worth: $400 Million) Jennifer Lopez (Net Worth: $400 Million)

Advertisement

Last week, Dwayne Johnson made an “historic” donation to contribute financial support to the ongoing Hollywood actors’ strike. The exact seven-figure financial sum, however, is being kept confidential.

Elsewhere, it was recently reported that Johnson is set to receive the biggest fee for an actor ever for his role in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video film Red One.