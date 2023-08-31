Disenchantment is officially over after its fifth season.

Created by Matt Groening (The Simpsons, Futurama), the show follows the story of Bean (Abbi Jacobson), her personal demon Luci (Eric Andre) and elf companion Elfo (Nat Faxon) in the fantasy kingdom of Dreamland.

Other cast members include John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Matt Berry, David Herman, Maurice LaMarche, Lucy Montgomery and Billy West.

Why was Disenchantment cancelled?

Netflix announced in August 2023 the fifth batch of episodes would be the show’s last.

Speaking to Deadline, sources claimed the fifth season was ordered and written as the conclusion of the series – indicating the show wasn’t necessarily “cancelled” but it instead came to its natural conclusion.

At the time of writing (August 31), however, the creators haven’t officially addressed the reasons behind the show’s end.

Is there a trailer for the final season?

Netflix released a trailer in August – you can check it out above.

A synopsis for the final season reads: “It all endeth here. The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci culminate in an epic battle for Dreamland.

“To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar’s wicked rule, Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill someone she loves. The stakes are as high as ever as our heroes face Satan, a headless corpse, an evil scientist and most terrifying of all – their true destiny.”

In a two-star review of the third season, NME wrote: “You will know by now whether you like Disenchantment, and if you do, here’s five hours of fun for you. The problem is that season three can hope only to retain the interest of that group. Casual viewers will find it more frustrating than funny.”