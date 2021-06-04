Will Smith is one of many celebrities who has voiced support for Naomi Osaka after she announced her withdrawal from the French Open.

The comments came after Osaka was initially fined $15K and threatened with disqualification for skipping a press junket at the French Open. The tennis champion had opted out of the junket as she felt as if it was detrimental to her mental health. Osaka confirmed via social media that she has been suffering “long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018.”

Following the worldwide controversy that her decision sparked, Osaka then decided to pull out of the French Open all together.

Addressing her departure via an Instagram post, the tennis player wrote: “I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris.”

In an act of solidarity with Osaka, Smith took to Instagram to voice his support of her decision. “Hey Naomi, You are right. They are wrong. I am with you,” he wrote.

Smith has been joined by celebrities including Viola Davis, Hilary Clinton, filmmaker Ava DuVernay and fellow tennis player Venus Williams in supporting Osaka.

