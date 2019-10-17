Willem Dafoe says Robert Pattinson would “beat himself up” on set for ‘The Lighthouse’

The star did some pretty intense things to prepare for the role

Willem Dafoe – Robert Pattinson‘s co-star in new psychological horror The Lighthouse – has revealed just what extent the actor went to in order to get into character for the film.

The film focuses on two lighthouse keepers who are isolated on a small island, and their sanity begins to wane.

“He’s not interested in craft, I think. He wants to throw himself into deep water and he feels like it will only be true if he’s drowning,” Dafoe told Mr Porter of Pattinson’s commitment to the character.

“For me that seemed wacky. “ut I’m not trying to judge. He has a good sense of the visual, of what’s needed in a close-up. Sometimes he’d beat himself up so bad. He’d stick his fingers down his throat, things like that.”

The comments come after Pattinson recently spoke himself about the lengths he went to in order to prepare for the role.

Talking to Esquire, Pattinson said at one point he was “growling and licking up puddles of mud”.

“[Playing a mad person] means you can sort of be mad the whole time,” he continued. “Well, not the whole time, but for like an hour before the scene,’ he explained to Esquire magazine recently.

“It was crazy. I spent so much time making myself throw up. Pissing my pants. It’s the most revolting thing. I don’t know, maybe it’s really annoying.”

Pattinson’s performance in The Lighthouse has seen him be put forward for the Oscar for Best Actor, with Dafoe for Best Supporting Actor.

The star is also set to play Batman in the 2021 film, and has recently expressed his confusion and bemusement at getting the role, saying: “I literally do not understand how I’ve got it at all.”