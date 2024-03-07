Willy Wonka Experience documentary to air on Channel 5

A new documentary about the recent Willy Wonka Experience is coming to Channel 5 next week.

The one-off documentary will chronicle the disastrous event in Glasgow last month that went viral on social media.

Advertised as “a celebration of sweetness and imagination” that was inspired by the hit movie Wonka and the Roald Dahl book behind it, outraged parents began demanding a refund shortly after it opened, describing it as a “farce” run by “cowboys”. The event’s organisers, House of Illuminati, decided to pull the plug just hours into its opening day.

Advertisement

Channel 5 have now confirmed to The Independent that they will be making a standalone documentary titled Willy Wonka: The Scandal That Rocked Britain. The broadcaster has not yet confirmed a synopsis for the show, only that it will be produced by Mentorn Media.

This news comes after one of the actors at the event, Kirsty Paterson, previously spoke out about the disastrous experience, revealing she had not yet been paid the £500 she’d been offered for the gig.

“The whole thing’s just been a complete and utter shambles. It was shocking honestly,” she told the MailOnline.

Later, Paul Connell, one of the actors hired to impersonate Willy Wonka, revealed more about how the disastrous event unfolded. “The script was 15 pages of AI-generated gibberish of me just monologuing these mad things,” he told The Independent.

Sydney Sweeney also poked fun at the event during a skit on her recent Saturday Night Live appearance.

Advertisement

Willy Wonka: The Scandal That Rocked Britain will air on 16 March, Channel 5.