Here are all the winners from the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019

Big winners include 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'A Star Is Born'
The Marvel Cinematic Universe dominated last night at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, with Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel taking home four golden popcorn statuettes.
Avengers: Endgame took home Best Movie, while Robert Downey Jr. and Josh Brolin won Best Hero and Best Villain respectively. Captain Marvel took home Best Fight, for the showdown between Brie Larson’s protagonist and Gemma Chan’s Minn-Erva.
The only other entrants to snag multiple awards were A Star Is Born and Netflix’s rom-com To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. Game Of Thrones took home Best Show.
Find the full list of winners below:
Best Movie:
Avengers: Endgame
Best Show:
Game of Thrones
Best Performance in a Movie:
Lady Gaga (Ally) in A Star Is Born
Best Performance in a Show:
Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) in The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Hero:
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark / Iron Man) in Avengers: Endgame
Best Villain:
Josh Brolin (Thanos) in Avengers: Endgame
Best Kiss:
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) & Lana Condor (Lara Jean) in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before
Reality Royalty:
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Best Comedic Performance:
Dan Levy (David Rose) in Schitt’s Creek
Breakthrough Performance:
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before
Best Fight:
Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel
Best Real-Life Hero:
Ruth Bader Ginsburg in RBG
Most Frightened Performance:
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) in Bird Box
Best Documentary:
Surviving R. Kelly
Best Host:
Nick Cannon in Wild ‘n Out
Most Meme-able Moment
Colton Underwood jumps the fence in The Bachelor
Best Musical Moment:
‘Shallow’ in A Star Is Born