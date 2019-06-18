Here are all the winners from the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019

Big winners include 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'A Star Is Born'

The Marvel Cinematic Universe dominated last night at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, with Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel taking home four golden popcorn statuettes.

Avengers: Endgame took home Best Movie, while Robert Downey Jr. and Josh Brolin won Best Hero and Best Villain respectively. Captain Marvel took home Best Fight, for the showdown between Brie Larson’s protagonist and Gemma Chan’s Minn-Erva.

The only other entrants to snag multiple awards were A Star Is Born and Netflix’s rom-com To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. Game Of Thrones took home Best Show.

Find the full list of winners below:

Best Movie:

Avengers: Endgame

Best Show:

Game of Thrones

Best Performance in a Movie:

Lady Gaga (Ally) in A Star Is Born

Best Performance in a Show:

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) in The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Hero:

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark / Iron Man) in Avengers: Endgame

Best Villain:

Josh Brolin (Thanos) in Avengers: Endgame

Best Kiss:

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) & Lana Condor (Lara Jean) in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Reality Royalty:

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Best Comedic Performance:

Dan Levy (David Rose) in Schitt’s Creek

Breakthrough Performance:

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Best Fight:

Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel

Best Real-Life Hero:

Ruth Bader Ginsburg in RBG

Most Frightened Performance:

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) in Bird Box

Best Documentary:

Surviving R. Kelly

Best Host:

Nick Cannon in Wild ‘n Out

Most Meme-able Moment

Colton Underwood jumps the fence in The Bachelor

Best Musical Moment:

‘Shallow’ in A Star Is Born