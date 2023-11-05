Winona Ryder asked “what is Netflix?” in first ‘Stranger Things’ meeting

Winona Ryder asked “What is Netflix” in the first meeting she had about appearing in Stranger Things.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, series director and executive producer Shawn Levy recalled Ryder’s meeting about the show, remembering how she asked bosses to explain exactly what Netflix was.

“She opened by asking, ‘What is Netflix? What is streaming? Is it like TV but different?’” Levy explained. “That was the starting point…Winona took a little onboarding to explain this emerging form of storytelling called Netflix and streaming.”

Ryder went on to be cast in the show as Joyce Byers and will return for filming the fifth and final season of the show next year.

Elsewhere in the interview, Levy went on to say season five will be “epic in its cinematic scope.”

He continued: “But it’s very much ‘Stranger Things’. I have to credit the Duffer Brothers. You read the outlines sometimes and it’s massive, but then you read the scripts and you remember again and again that their instinct for anchoring the epic in the intimate, and for anchoring the darkness of genre in the warmth of these characters, it’s so innate to them. Season five gets bigger in scale but doesn’t forget who or what it is.”

The show’s stars have all previously shared mixed feelings about the fact that the show will end after the fifth season.

Keery recently admitted that it “feels like it’s time” for the hit sci-fi show to end, while David Harbour (Jim Hopper) expressed his belief that it’s “definitely time” for the Netflix series to end. Elsewhere, Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) said she is ready to move on from the show.

Speaking to NME, Matt Duffer confirmed the final season will be paced differently in comparison to previous seasons.

“Typically in the previous seasons, everything wraps up in a nice bow,” he added. “Four and five are really [connected] together. [With five], there’ll be no wind-up time – like even this season, you get to experience the kids and what they’re going through in high school before things start to escalate. Then it gets crazier and crazier and crazier – that’s typically the trajectory. Five, you’re just going to be right in the middle of it so it’s going to feel very, very different.”