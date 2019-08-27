Woody Harrelson to return as Carnage in new ‘Venom’ sequel

Fans have been speculating over the character's potential comeback

Woody Harrelson will make his return as Carnage in the upcoming Venom 2 film, it has been confirmed.

The actor appeared as the serial killer – aka Cletus Kasady – in a mid-credits scene during last year’s Venom movie. Many fans then speculated that he would reprise his role in the next instalment, with the brief appearance seemingly setting up a sequel in which Carnage would feature more prominently.

In a new interview with Collider, Venom 2‘s cinematographer Robert Richardson has revealed Harrelson’s involvement in the project.

“I think it’s unexplored yet, and it’s going to explode, and this film, I think, will help it explode, because you have a remarkable central character with Venom,” he told the publication.

“But now you’ve got Woody Harrelson, who’s going to obviously make his own little entrance here, and we’ll see what else comes in with the Sony Marvel collaboration.”

Earlier this month, Andy Serkis revealed he’s in the director’s chair for the new Venom film. “It’s actually happening,” he told his followers on Instagram.

It was confirmed in June that Tom Hardy will return in the lead role for the sequel. “I can say that Tom Hardy will be back, magnificently playing that character as no one else can,” said producer Amy Pascal.

In a review of the first Venom outing, NME said: “All too often it proves to be a film without a solid identity, and one that feels a decade too late.

“Venom could have been so much more, a real chance for Sony to mark the beginning of a darkened alternative universe that was capable of taking on the multiplex slaying might of the MCU. As it stands, it seems that there’s very little for Disney to worry about.”