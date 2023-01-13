WWE cosmetic bundles are coming to ‘Rainbow Six Siege’

Ubisoft has announced the launch of two new WWE cosmetic bundles in Rainbow Six Siege – check out the trailer below.

The bundle features the likeness of Undertaker and Becky ‘The Man’ Lynch.

A press release for the game said: “The Deadman Bundle for Blackbeard includes the Undertaker uniform, special headgear, Operator portrait, the Undertaker Championship charm, as well as the Moonlight Brawl background and The Tombstone weapon skin for the MK17 CQB.”

There is also an “additional bundle” for Thorn includes “The Man uniform, headgear, and Operator portrait. Players can wear the WWE Championship Titles charm, the I Am The Man background and equip the Dis-Arm-Her weapon skin for the UZK50GI,” the statement added.

Players will be able to choose their champion by purchasing bundle for 2160 R6 Credits each or buy both together in the WWE Rumble Bundle for 4080 R6 Credits.

Rainbow Six Siege is available now on PlayStation4, PlayStation5, the Xbox One family of consoles, Xbox Series X | S, Windows PC, including on Ubisoft+, Ubisoft’s subscription service.

You can watch the trailer for the new bundle below.

A synopsis of Tom Clancey’s Rainbow Six Seige says that the game “puts players in the middle of a fast-paced, ever-evolving multiplayer experience grounded in the selection of unique Operators.

“Using the right mix of tactics and destruction, Rainbow Six teams engage their enemies in sieges, where both sides have exclusive skills and gadgets at their disposal. Defenders prepare by transforming the environments around them into modern strongholds, while attackers use recon drones to gain intel for carefully planning their assault.

“With access to dozens of Operators inspired by real world counter-intelligence agents from around the globe, players can choose exactly how they want to approach each challenge they encounter.”

The game has a community of over 80million players worldwide.

Recently, 2K Games has announced WWE 2K Battleground, a new arcade-style WWE game, in place of the now-cancelled WWE 2K21.

The company revealed the title on its official website with a trailer that features recognisable WWE stars such as The Rock. 2K also described the upcoming game as “over-the-top”, with a focus on “social pick-up-and-play fun, but with plenty of depth for those who want to get way into it”.