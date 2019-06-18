XXXTentacion’s manager shares teaser for upcoming documentary

"This is the story, this is the full story..."

An upcoming XXXTentacion documentary has been teased on the one-year anniversary of his death. Watch the clip below.

The rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot and killed at a motorcycle dealership in Broward County, Florida on June 18, 2018. He was 20 years old.

Taking to Instagram earlier today (June 18), the late star’s manager confirmed that an upcoming documentary on his life is “coming soon”. Clips from the project revealed by Solomon Sobande see Onfroy working on material, leaving jail, and meeting his fans.

“There’s definitely a difference between Jahseh Onfroy and XXXTentacion,” a voiceover from the rapper narrates. “If you’re already happy, I can’t do shit for you because you already know what you want.”

“This is the story, this is the full story, and this is the last time I will tell it.”

Further details on the film, including a release date and title, have not yet been announced.

Elsewhere today, Billie Eilish has paid tribute to XXXTentacion on the anniversary of his murder. “Miss you. Hope you’re okay up there. Long live you,” the pop star wrote online.

Eilish was close friends with the rapper and previously defended grieving for him, despite his history of domestic abuse charges. “I don’t think I deserve getting hate for loving someone that passed,” she said.

Meanwhile, a rising hip-hop MC and friend of XXXTentacion was reportedly shot in the head in Florida over the weekend. C Glizzy, whose real name is Christian Moore, is expected to survive the incident.