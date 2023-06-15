You can now go to a restaurant and eat food from ‘Chef’s Table’

Netflix has announced plans to open a pop restaurant where fans can eat food from Chef’s Table.

Netflix Bites, which is due to open at Short Stories Hotel in Los Angeles on June 30, will feature Rodney Scott and Ann Kim from the cooking series, along with chefs from Nailed It! and Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend.

“Netflix is already a destination for beloved food programming, from documentaries to competition shows,” said Josh Simon, vice president of consumer products for the streaming service, in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter.

“From episode to entrée, with Netflix Bites we are creating an in-person experience where fans can immerse themselves in their favorite food shows. We are excited to collaborate with these incredible chefs who will bring this vision to life and showcase an array of their delicious menus.”

Other participating stars include Nadiya Hussain from Nadiya Bakes and mixologists from Netflix’s Drink Masters including Frankie Solarik, Julie Reiner, LP O’Brien and Kate Gerwin. Reservations can be booked here.

Although the streaming giant has launched immersive experiences based on shows before, including Stranger Things and Squid Game, this is the first time it has stepped into the restaurant business.

Meanwhile, sign-ups for Netflix recently rose by over 100 per cent since it began cracking down on password sharing.

Earlier this year, the streaming service announced details of its password crackdown, making it impossible to use one account in several locations.

The rule then came into force last month, with Netflix receiving major backlash from existing subscribers.

Since then though, it has experienced a large rise in sign-ups, with the days between May 25-28 – shortly after the May 23 announcement – becoming the platform’s four biggest days of new sign-ups in the United States since 2019.