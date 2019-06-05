YouTube bans Nazis, Holocaust deniers and more problematic content

The platform detailed updates in their hate speech policy today

YouTube is set to clamp down on hate speech by banning Holocaust denial videos and other posts that deny proven events.

In an official blog post uploaded today (June 5), the video streaming site has revealed plans to delete Nazi videos from its service along with other problematic content.

Titled ‘Our ongoing work to tackle hate’, the statement explained that the company will be updating its hate speech policy to remove “videos alleging that a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion based on qualities like age, gender, race, caste, religion, sexual orientation or veteran status.”

The Google-owned site specifically mentioned a ban on videos promoting Nazi ideology, while clips denying the Holocaust, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, and other documented violent events will be removed.

Saying that YouTube will also be “reducing borderline content and raising up authoritative voices”, representatives explained that they “want to want to reduce the spread of content that comes right up to the line.”

They added: “In January, we piloted an update of our systems in the U.S. to limit recommendations of borderline content and harmful misinformation, such as videos promoting a phony miracle cure for a serious illness, or claiming the earth is flat. We’re looking to bring this updated system to more countries by the end of 2019.”

While the new rules will be enforced from today, YouTube have told users that it could be several months until it takes full effect.

The development in the platform’s rules comes as a debate on how to tackle hateful content on social media continues. As Vox reports, Facebook and Instagram banned white nationalist and white separatist content earlier this year. Elsewhere, Twitter is said to be researching how the group’s use their platform.