YouTube star Jake Paul’s California home raided by the FBI

A number of FBI agents and a SWAT team have served a search warrant at the home of YouTube star Jake Paul.

Executed at 6AM on Wednesday morning (August 5) at Paul’s Calabasas, California mansion, the search warrant was served in connection with an ongoing investigation, an FBI spokesperson said in a statement (via ABC News).

The official would not reveal the reason for the search, only that it was related to an investigation.

“The FBI is executing a federal search warrant at a residence in Calabasas in connection with an ongoing investigation,” the FBI representative said.

“The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by a judge and I am, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation. No arrests are planned.”

Aerial footage of the raid captured officers collecting guns from the property. No arrests were made.

What appeared to be multiple firearms were found scattered throughout the property, including what looked like a long gun propped up against a hot tub in the backyard. https://t.co/oOkiwY7kSz pic.twitter.com/ZeCXhPI5Aa — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 5, 2020

Paul, who is the brother of fellow YouTuber Logan Paul, has over 20 million followers on his YouTube channel, which features stunts, pranks, stories from his personal life, and more recently music videos.

In June, he was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona, during a protest at a shopping centre following the death of George Floyd. Police declared the demonstration a riot after looting started.

Paul was charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly, but told US media that he was only there to meet protesters.

Last month, Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub criticised him after footage emerged of a large number of people at a party at his home amid the coronavirus outbreak, with no apparent masks or social distancing.

