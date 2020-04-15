Yungblud announces return of online live show featuring Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly

Yungblud has announced The Yungblud Show will be making a return this week amid the coronavirus outbreak across the world.

The second episode will be live-streamed on his YouTube channel on Thursday (April 16) at 7am PST/3pm BST.

Special guests include Travis Barker, Kelly Osbourne, Ashnikko, 24kGoldn and Machine Gun Kelly. He also promises some extra surprises along the way.

The first episode of the live-streamed gig saw the artist, who won the award for Best Music Video at the NME Awards 2020, become the number one trend worldwide on Twitter and has had over 600k views.

Earlier this week Yungblud streamed footage of his 2019 gig at London’s O2 Brixton Academy online in full – watch it below.

The musician, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, performed at the iconic venue on November 21 last year.

This came as he shared a teaser for the stream on his Instagram page, posting a clip of the moment he first appeared on stage at the show to a room of screaming fans. “wish i could be on stage and wiv u right now,” he captioned the video.

Talking about the new stream, Yungblud said: “I was getting so frustrated that I can’t play a show and connect to my fan base.

“We were brainstorming ideas, and I remembered we had a bunch of people filming the Brixton show, so my team stayed up for a couple days editing it together. If we can’t go to a live show, I’m gonna bring one to them. This was one of the best nights of my life. A night that I wanted to relive with my fans once again.” Watch the gig in full below.