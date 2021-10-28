Zack Snyder teases new details about ‘Army Of The Dead’ sequel

Zack Snyder has revealed the title of his next film in the planned sequel to his zombie action film Army Of The Dead.

The director was speaking about the new film in the franchise, Army Of Thieves, which is the prequel to his Netflix original.

Speaking in-depth about the films with Inverse, Snyder revealed his future plans for Army Of Thieves character Dieter, played by Matthias Schweighöfer.

“I won’t tell you what happens in Army of the Dead 2 — aka Planet of the Dead — but let’s just say that there’s a chance Dieter survives,” he revealed. “And there’s a chance that brush with death would have caused him to want to find a jailed Gwendoline (Nathalie Emmanuel).”

Snyder is also working on a sci-fi fantasy called Rebel Moon for the streaming platform. Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad will be writing the script alongside Snyder, after Hatten worked with the filmmaker on Army Of The Dead. Johnstad previously co-wrote 300.

“The story is set in motion when a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius,” reports The Hollywood Reporter.

“Desperate people dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighbouring planets to help them make a stand.”

Army Of Thieves, which is directed by star Schweighöfer, will be released on Netflix on October 29.

A release date for Planet Of The Dead is yet to be announced.