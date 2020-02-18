Yungblud had a legendary time at the NME Awards 2020. What with winning the award for Best Music Video, hanging out with his hero Robert Smith, and a special afterparty for his fans in Camden, it was a wild evening. And the cherry on top was his wicked performance that saw him diving into the crowd and an impromptu encore. Let’s relive the blistering show with some stunning pictures of the night:
1Bottoms up!
Putting on a show this good is thirsty work! And Yungblud knows it, taking a swig during his raucous performance.
2Where’s Dommy?
It only took seconds for Dominic Harrison to become acquainted with the front rows, diving into the crowd and making plenty of new friends.
3Uh, can anyone help me get down?
Reckon Yungblud’s stuck there, or that he planned it all?
4Up close and personal
Fans had queued overnight to see Yungblud’s performance, and they certainly got an eyeful.
5A new hero
To open his performance Yungblud launched into a version of his collab with Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, ‘Original Me’. Filled with chaotic energy, it lived up to the reputation of his wild gigs.
6My generation
Speaking in an NME Big Read feature last year, Yungblud declared: “I wanna be the rock star of the 2020 generation.” If his NME Awards show is anything to go by he’s already well on the way.
7Boys on film
Earlier on in the night, Yungblud picked up the award for Best Music Video for ‘Original Me’. “This is crazy hell, fucking hell look at that,” he said in his acceptance speech. “I used to watch NME Awards as a nipper and we’re fucking here.”
8“This is fucking ours”
Collecting up the trophy, Harrison declared the accolade to be “ours”, sharing the award with his fans.
9I get knocked down…
Talking about the award-winning video, Yungblud said: “This video is mental because we got crushed by cars which signify if you fucking get crushed in life, you get back fucking up, alright?”
10Anyone for an encore?
Yungblud then gave the crowd the first impromptu encore of the night. Clearly not done after ‘Original Me’, he and his band launched straight into a rendition of ‘Braindead!’.
11More to come
Speaking to NME on the red carpet at the awards, he confirmed that his anticipated second album will arrive in August 2020.
12Just like heaven
As well as burning down the house with his performance, Yungblud also revealed that he met his idol, The Cure’s Robert Smith, on the night. “We chatted about life. He was just fucking like ‘nice to meet ya’ and I just replied ‘nice to meet you too, you’re kinda the reason I got into music’.” Standard.
13Who’s coming to the afterparty?
After the show, Yungblud invited fans to his own afterparty at Camden’s Hawley Arms, labelling the evening “the greatest night of [his] fucking life”. You’re welcome, Dom.