All the incredible photos from The 1975’s stunning performance at the NME Awards 2020

As we entered a new decade with the return of the NME Awards, what better way to close out the most rock’n’roll night of the year than with an incredible performance The 1975? After all, they’d been crowned Band Of The Decade not an hour before. Predictably, stepped forth and showed exactly why they deserved that accolade. Here’s what went down…

1 NME’s Band Of The Decade close things out Ben Bentley/NME Ahead of their new album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, The 1975 gave the NME Awards 2020 a blinding closing performance. 2 Matty gets in amongst it Ben Bentley/NME The frontman got acquainted with the front row of Brixton Academy almost immediately. 3 People like people Andy Hughes/NME The band launched straight into blistering recent single ‘People’. 4 They were spokespeople for their young fans Andy Ford/NME Upon the release of ‘People’, NME called the track “a bone-rattling rallying cry for humankind to sort their shit out”. 5 Your turn… Andy Ford/NME Fans who had been camping out since the previous night did a fair amount of the singing for Matty. 6 Strike a pose Andy Ford/NME Matty here, giving his best for the camera. 7 True innovators Ben Bentley/NME As well as being crowned as NME’s Band Of The Decade, the band also picked up the Innovation award. During their acceptance speech for the latter, Healy urged the audience to “just be a cowboy” after reciting some advice he picked up from Brian Eno. Sure! 8 Surf’s up Andy Ford/NME Healy spent basically as much time in the crowd as he did on stage across the five song set. 9 Top of the pile Jenn Five/NME Before the performance, NME Awards 2020 co-host Julie Adenuga crowned the 1975 as Band Of The Decade, saying they “relentlessly push the boundaries of what a band can be”. 10 American dream Andy Ford/NME Maybe the most intense part of the set came from a stunning performance of 2018 track ‘I Like America & America Likes Me’. 11 Sellin’ petroooool Ben Bentley/NME The band smashed through cuts from 2018’s world-beating ‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships’, including ‘It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)’. 12 On your marks… Andy Ford/NME The band were joined by touring dancers The Jaiy Twins for ‘It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)’. 13 It is time to rebel Ben Bentley/NME Half way through the set, the band’s Greta Thunberg-featuring call to arms on climate change came bursting out of the speakers as a much-needed wake up call. 14 Thank you Matty, very cool! Andy Ford/NME The band ended the set with a thunderous rendition of ‘Love It If We Made It’, capping off a wonderful night of chaos. Head to NME.com for all the latest action from NME Awards 2020