Amid all the chaos of the NME Awards 2020, FKA Twigs brought us eight minutes of beautiful bliss and calm. Contrasting the bluster and intensity of Yungblud, AJ Tracey, The 1975 and more, Twigs’ set was gorgeously minimalist. Dancing and swaying her way through two cuts from last year’s ‘MAGDALENE’ album, it was a picture of an artist in full flow, proving that you don’t need to be loud in order to be heard.

Hail Mary

FKA twigs brought her stunning second album ‘MAGDALENE’ to the NME Awards 2020.

Stand to attention

There were few dry eyes in the house after the awe-inspiring performance.

A rare moment of calm

Coming as a stunningly quiet, serene moment amongst an evening of chaos, the eight-minute performance stunned Brixton Academy into silence.

Stripped-back genius

Backed by only a cello and piano, the woman born Tahliah Barnett ran through ‘Mary Magdalene’ and ‘Cellophane’ in one gorgeous swoop.

Dancing in the dark

Featuring stunning interpretive dance, the show was as much a dance performance as it was musical.

An exorcism

“I never thought heartbreak could be so all-encompassing,” Twigs said as she released her second album, and the NME Awards set felt like an exorcism of these demons.

Giving thanks

Twigs revealed that after she finished work on ‘MAGDALENE’, she went on a pilgrimage to thank the titular character: “There’s a leyline where Mary Magdalene’s leyline meets St Michael’s, and I went on a pilgrimage there to thank Mary Magdalene for inspiring my album.”

“An unstoppable force of nature”

An NME album review of ‘MAGDALENE’ upon its release called Twigs “an unstoppable force of nature” who succeeded in presenting an “enormously ambitious vision”.

Supergroup of dreams

Later in the night, twigs convened in the winners’ room with our new favourite band: she was joined by Robyn, Christine & The Queens and Charli XCX.

Take your medicine

Earlier in the night, twigs picked up the award for Best British Solo Act. “Somebody once said to me that as an artist it’s really important to take your medicine every single day,” she said in her acceptance speech. “And your medicine is your friends and your family and your creative collaborators who make you feel amazing. And I have such incredible medicine so thank you so much to everyone that works with me. It’s the world.”

“It’s the world”

During her speech, she also thanked her manager, Mikey Stirton, and said the support of her friends and family was “the world” to her.

We are not Worthy

Speaking to NME after her performance, twigs shared her love for Glastonbury Festival, calling it “special and ethereal”. The festival’s co-runner Emily Eavis won the Godlike Genius award on the night.